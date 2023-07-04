© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According To The Advisor To The General Director Of Nuclear Plant Operations agency Rosenergoatom, Ukraine Is Planning To Strike The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Overnight on 5 July, With A Missile Containing A Nuclear Dirty-Bomb Warhead.
https://twitter.com/RT_com/status/1676322819158999041?s=20