The First TV | Don Trump Jr. On The Degradation Of American Society
21 views • 03/29/2024

The First TV with Jesse Kelly | Don Trump Jr. On The Degradation Of American Society. Apart from the nakedly corrupt witch hunt on his father, Donald Trump Jr. sees the system nosedive the country into an utter joke.


The deterioration of the culture, standard of living, and economy in the blue states stands in stark contrast to what America could be like, such as in the free state of Florida. Sadly, it extends beyond the domestic front as Jr. acknowledges that the Mexican president practically extorted Biden into giving South America billions of more dollars.


Keywords
don trump jrthe firstjesse kelly
