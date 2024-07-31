Thousands marching in Al-Adhamiya city in Iraq, condemning the Israeli assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran

Thousands are now marching through the streets of Al-Adhamiya city in Iraq, condemning the Israeli assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.Also happening in Turkey and Jordan.

Adding: Breaking | American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Airlines, British Airways, Lufthansa, and Austrian Airlines have all canceled their flights to Israel following the assassinations of Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.