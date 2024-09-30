BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israeli Air Force carried out its first airstrike on the center of Beirut since the recent escalation of tensions with Lebanon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
7 months ago

This morning, the Israeli Air Force carried out its first airstrike on the center of Beirut since the recent escalation of tensions with Lebanon. Prior to this, the IAF had attacked the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, where Hezbollah's facilities are primarily located.

▪️In the Cola district, the airstrike hit the office of members of the Lebanese Sunni group "Al-Jamaa al-Islamiya" on one of the upper floors of the building. At that moment, two members of the leadership of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Muhammad Abdel Al and Imad Odeh, as well as one of the front's activists Abdul Rahman Abdel Al, were present in the room - all of them were killed.

"Al-Jamaa al-Islamiya" (the Lebanese branch of the international Muslim Brotherhood association) and the PFLP closely cooperate with Hezbollah, carrying out joint armed raids against Israel.

▪️As a result of another morning strike on the Palestinian refugee camp in Tyre, the chief of staff of Hamas in Lebanon, Fath Sharif Abu Amin, was killed. He also served as the chairman of the UNRWA teachers' association.

🔻 One of Israel's main military goals is the elimination of the leadership of Hezbollah and Hamas, and the key step in this sequence was the assassination (https://t.me/rybar/63922) of Hassan Nasrallah as a result of the bombing of a bunker in the suburbs of Beirut.

#Israel #Lebanon #USA

@rybar

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
