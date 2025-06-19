Rapid Assault (1995, PC)

Rapid Assault is a mix between first-person shooter and vehicle simulation developed by GTE Entertainment and British company Synthetic Dimensions, and published by IBM.

You choose between four different vehicles to drive. Each of them has different properties regarding acceleration, speed, handling and armour. Each vehicle has four different weapon systems, machine gun, laser, mortar, homing missile, with some of them having unlimited ammo. In each level, you have to fulfill a certain task within a time limit. The levels are arena-like environments with different themes. You can only turn around and drive forward, there is no strafing or moving backwards. A radar screen shows positions of enemies. Apart from mice and analogue joysticks the game also supports VR sets of the time.