4th Angel & Sealing The 144,000. Judgment of Death In Every SDA Church On Dark Day At NSL. Amos pt 5

Amos 5:1-6 Hear ye this word which I take up against you, even a lamentation, O house of Israel.
2 The virgin of Israel is fallen; she shall no more rise: she is forsaken upon her land; there is none to raise her up.
3 For thus saith the Lord God; The city that went out by a thousand shall leave an hundred, and that which went forth by an hundred shall leave ten, to the house of Israel.
4 For thus saith the Lord unto the house of Israel, Seek ye me, and ye shall live:
5 But seek not Bethel, nor enter into Gilgal, and pass not to Beersheba: for Gilgal shall surely go into captivity, and Bethel shall come to nought.
6 Seek the Lord, and ye shall live; lest he break out like fire in the house of Joseph, and devour it, and there be none to quench it in Bethel.
Rome: 4 Sunday Laws. Pope: Organize Trade Unions. US Diplomat Tours Vatican: https://youtu.be/ibPzmFOVLrM
US Government Seizing Private Property: 7 Biblical Reasons To NOT Buy Property In 2023: https://youtube.com/live/OPXmUnj4k1s
