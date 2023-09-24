4th Angel & Sealing The 144,000. Judgment of Death In Every SDA Church On Dark Day At NSL. Amos pt 5

Amos 5:1-6 Hear ye this word which I take up against you, even a lamentation, O house of Israel.





2 The virgin of Israel is fallen; she shall no more rise: she is forsaken upon her land; there is none to raise her up.





3 For thus saith the Lord God; The city that went out by a thousand shall leave an hundred, and that which went forth by an hundred shall leave ten, to the house of Israel.





4 For thus saith the Lord unto the house of Israel, Seek ye me, and ye shall live:





5 But seek not Bethel, nor enter into Gilgal, and pass not to Beersheba: for Gilgal shall surely go into captivity, and Bethel shall come to nought.





6 Seek the Lord, and ye shall live; lest he break out like fire in the house of Joseph, and devour it, and there be none to quench it in Bethel.





