Last night, UAF carried out a massive UAV attack on Moscow and the Moscow region - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
6 months ago

🇺🇦🇷🇺❗️ While we were sleeping, the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a massive UAV attack on Moscow and the Moscow region, as well as the Vladimir, Tula, Kaluga, Ryazan and Kursk regions

Main:

— One person was killed and three were injured in the Moscow region as a result of a drone attack, Governor Vorobyov reported.

— Air defense forces shot down 69 enemy drones flying toward Moscow, Sobyanin reported.

— The danger of a UAV attack was announced in the Samara region and in Tatarstan; drones were also shot down over the Vladimir, Tula, Kaluga and Ryazan regions.

— Restrictions on departures and arrivals are in effect at the airports of Zhukovsky, Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, and they were also introduced in Nizhny Novgorod and Yaroslavl.

— As a result of falling debris in Ramenskoye, at least seven apartments were damaged, 12 people were evacuated

— One employee died as a result of a UAV falling on the territory of Miratorg in Domodedovo, the company reported

— In total, 337 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down over Russian territory overnight. This was the largest attack on Moscow 

Adding: 

Maria Zakharova:

This is not the first time that a visit to Moscow by a high-ranking foreign delegation has been accompanied by an attack by Ukrainian drones. And tonight, the Kiev regime sent drones to the capital when the OSCE Secretary General was visiting. The head of the organization that Zelensky's sponsors have reduced to a talking shop, depriving it of its original purpose - ensuring security and cooperation in Europe.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
