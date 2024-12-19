BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Prosperity" Explained - Having What You Need When You Need it
Toward The Mark
Toward The Mark
11 views • 6 months ago

Toward The Mark MINUTE with the KEY to REAL PROSPERITY... from (click for full podcast: https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/3031152 ) "Triumph Over the Urge to Quit & Avoid a Lifetime of Regret”


0 min., 59 sec.


#TowardTheMarkMinute ...We’re unveiling more Secrets the devil DOESN'T want us to FIND as we look "Between The Lines" of God’s Holy written Word!

A few Chapters from our full-length "Triumph Over the Urge to Quit & Avoid a Lifetime of Regret" podcast episode @ https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/3031152 are below. ...

00:00 Introducing the Journey of Faith

01:13 Overcoming Challenges and Stopping Short

09:00 The Importance of Focus and Perseverance

13:43 The Example of Jesus and Endurance

20:01 Finding Real Prosperity and Joy in the Journey

25:18 The Adventure of Life with God

30:45 Encouragement to Press On

WHERE TO FIND US (Be sure to check for any TTM resource specials mentioned in the notes for each post.)

- Our Website: https://towardthemark.com

- Sign up for our newsletter: [email protected]

- Get access to a copy of Keith's first audio book, "Letters From The Front": [email protected]/lftfbook

- Send an email request for Keith's second book, "Overcoming Intimidation": [email protected]/overcoming...

- Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/KeithAndBrenda

- Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/keithandbrendalee

- Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdtUZ6GrPuiXmH91JFddUEQ

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KeithShealysTowardTheMark/

- Email Us: [email protected]

- To drop us a line:

PO Box 1152, Yorktown, VA 23692-1152

- To support us through PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=Z8REL84ZKMT8Y

- The music in this video may be part of Keith Shealy & TTM’s inventory that is available by request for a financial gift amount of your choice… mp3 or CD compilation of music projects; “Between The Lines” and “Toward The Mark” CD projects are now in stock.

