These Findings Were Found Within UNRWA Facilities [Hamas data-center under UNRWA HQ]
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
917 followers
0
167 views • 02/10/2024

Posted 10February2024 Israel Defense Forces:

Acting on ISA intelligence, the forces discovered a tunnel shaft near an UNRWA school, leading to an underground terrorist tunnel beneath UNRWA's main headquarters. The forces found electrical infrastructure inside the tunnel connected to UNRWA's main HQ, suggesting it was supplying the tunnel with electricity—generated by the fuel provided through humanitarian aid.


This 700-meter-long tunnel, 18 meters deep, contained multiple blast doors and various intelligence assets seized by the forces. Intelligence and documents found confirmed the offices' use by Hamas terrorists. Large quantities of weapons, including rifles, ammunition, grenades and explosives, were uncovered hidden in the building's offices.

Keywords
terrorisraelgaza warhamasidfdata centerisrael defense forcesoctober 7thunrwa hq
