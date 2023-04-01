Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 1, 2023.





Dear children, I am your Mother and I love you.





I ask you all to be of Christ.





With your examples and words, bear witness that you are in the world but you are not of the world.





Humanity walks spiritually blind because men have moved away from the Creator.





Behold the opportune time for your return.





Do not cross your arms.





Make an effort and serve the Lord with love and faithfulness.





Do not live away from prayer.





When you are away from prayer, you become the target of the enemy of God.





Difficult times will come for men and women of faith.





Seek strength in sincere prayer and in the Eucharist.





Whoever remains faithful until the end will be saved.





Do not forget: I want to see you happy here on Earth, and later, with Me in Heaven.





Onward along the path of goodness and holiness!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Last year on April 2, 2022 Our Lady gave the following powerful message to Pedro:





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I have come from Heaven to help you.





Listen to Me.





The lack of zeal for the sacred will lead many souls to perdition.





You will see horrors everywhere.





The great shipwreck of the faith will move many consecrated people away from the truth.





Pray.





My Jesus loves you and waits for you with Open Arms.





Give ye the best of yourselves in the mission that My Lord has entrusted to you.





Do not seek ye the glories of this world.





Everything in this life passes away, but the Grace of God in you will be Eternal.





Take ye care of your spiritual life to be great before the Eyes of God. Have courage, faith and hope.





Whatever happens, do not retreat.





In everything, God in the first place.





I know each one of you by name and I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RRrWX2a7m5A