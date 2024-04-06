BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Has the PERSECUTION of Christians Begun in America?
5 views • 04/06/2024

Glenn Beck


Apr 4, 2024


Christianity is no longer the dominant religion in America, “Pagan America” author John Daniel Davidson argues. Instead, we have started down the dark path of paganism. So, what will this “post-Christian era” look like? How long until Christians are persecuted in America? Has that already begun? And what can we do to turn this around? John Daniel Davidson joins Glenn to break it all down. Plus, he explains why “the idea that the future will be this secular, woke utopia is totally wrong.”


