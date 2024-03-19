Army Troops, NG Take Over the NYC Subway Turnstyles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Army Troops Take Over NYC Subway stations. The NYC subway is so bad the national guard has been called in to help bring things back to normal... but is having the national guard patrolling nyc normal? They're not actually riding on the subway trains where the crime is happening - they're randomly searching bags at the turnstyles. Temporary. Effective?