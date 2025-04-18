Dot-Connector: Ep162: FACISM, On Public Display (Free Version)

Tonight, on Dot-Connector David dives into the top headlines of the week, including.,

- Israeli Air Strikes on Refugee Camp Overnight.

- Trump Stands by Deportation of Mistaken-Man.

- Tony Blair Calls for Digital ID’s.

- The Cancellation of Benny Hill.

This plus more in today’s episode.





For further insights, with an additional hour of information click here to stream on Ickonic now – https://www.ickonic.com/Series/121





David’s brand new documentary ‘Persona Non-Grata’ highlighting is the illegal banning of him for the EU is now available to stream exclusively on Ickonic – Click here to watch now – https://www.ickonic.com/watch/3070





View over 30 years of exclusive content from David Icke including Films, Series and Live events only on www.ickonic.com.





Sign up today for just £1.99.

https://www.ickonic.com





Show less