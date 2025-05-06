Lady Gaga's MASSIVE Energy Harvest in the "River of January*Time"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lady Gaga smashed Madonna's former attendance record at her free concert in Rio. Why should you care? This performance resonates her Coachella 2025 "Mahem" performance as another time ritual, so there is a ritual energy conduit flowing a kind of an energy feedback loop. Do you know why this matters?
Lady Gaga Evokes Antichrist at Coachella ON WATCH DAY 2025!
Lady Gaga performs Poker Face at Coachella 2025 Part 12: Is Chess Linked to Death in Media Productions?
Shining a Brighter Light on The Purple Rose of Cairo - Part 20: Piano Stargates in Media
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
