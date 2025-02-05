Zelensky’s Wet Dreams Are Shattered By Harsh Reality

Unable to resist the Russian army, Kiev keeps playing with fire. Zelensky keeps begging for nuclear weapons from NATO.

While his popularity is drastically falling both in Ukraine and abroad, Zelensky has no better solution but to continue the same old lies and demands. “Give us back nuclear weapons and missiles so that we can stop Russia,” Zelensky cried in his recent interview.

This is far from the first time that Kiev’s leader declares his wish to play with nuclear bombs. A representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry clearly described Zelesnky as “a maniac who views the planet as an object of his sick fantasies… For him, nuclear power plants are not a source of peaceful energy, but dirty nuclear weapons needed by the Kiev regime for blackmail.”

Asking for nuclear weapons, Zelensky follows his demands with more wet dreams, highlighting his inadequate assessment of his role on the international scene and the complete impotence of the Kiev regime.

Thus, Kiev is allegedly ready for negotiations but makes unreal demands. Ukraine should finally join NATO. If not, then Moscow should agree to retreat from all the previously captured Ukrainian territories. NATO is allegedly a guarantee for the Russians that Ukraine will not come with a war against them, but will resolve all issues through diplomacy.

Zelensky should definitely come back to reality and remember that expansion of NATO is one of the reasons for the war, as well as that his demands play no role in the negotiation process. The Kiev regime has no army nor money left to fight for Zelensky’s wishes.

Another blatant lie declared by the leader of the Kiev regime is the alleged number of Ukrainian losses. According to this crazy clown, Ukraine has lost only about 45,000 soldiers killed and 390,0000 others were allegedly wounded.

A few months ago, Zelensky announced the loss of 34 thousand soldiers. In December, the head of the regime said about 43,000 casualties. Thus, according to Zelensky’s “statistics”, about 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers die on the fronts and about 10,000 are injured per month. What simple math!

Obviously, no one believes his lies anymore. The Russian military noted that over the past six months, the monthly losses of the Ukrainian army have consistently amounted to about 50,000 soldiers killed and wounded. Ukrainians lost more than 57 000 soldiers in the battles in the Kursk region alone.

At the same time, the number of Ukrainian recruits has been barely reaching 30 thousand people per month for about half a year. According to official data, more than 100,000 Ukrainian servicemen deserted.

https://southfront.press/zelensky-wet-dreams-are-shattered/