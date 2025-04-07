Words of Wisdom Bible Study

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

In today’s message, Brother Larry emphasizes the importance of standing firm in our faith as Christians, especially when facing temptation and trials. He reminds us that life can be difficult, with the enemy constantly trying to trip us up, but God is faithful to provide a way for us to stand strong.

He references 1 Corinthians 10:13, which assures us that no temptation is too great for us to bear, and that God will always provide a way out. This is similar to what Paul says in Ephesians 6:10-18, where we’re encouraged to stand firm against the devil’s schemes. God wants us to remain standing, not to be knocked down by the battles we face.

Brother Larry also points out the comforting truth found in Hebrews 4:15-16, where we learn that Jesus, as our high priest, can sympathize with our weaknesses because He was tempted in every way we are, yet remained without sin. Because of this, we can confidently approach God’s throne of grace, seeking mercy and help when we need it most.

He stresses that if we’ve sinned, God’s mercy is available. Satan may try to tell us that we’ve gone too far or that God won’t forgive us anymore, but that’s a lie. God is always willing to forgive when we approach Him with a sincere heart.

However, Brother Larry also warns against presuming on God’s grace. We shouldn’t fall into the trap of thinking we can sin repeatedly and just ask for forgiveness each time without any real change in our hearts. The key is sincerity—God forgives, but He also wants us to grow and overcome sin.

Drawing near to God requires truthfulness, as outlined in Ephesians 6:14, which speaks about the belt of truth. Being honest with God, ourselves, and others is essential for a genuine relationship with Him. And in Ephesians 6:17, we’re told that the sword of the Spirit, which is the Word of God, is our offensive weapon in the battle against temptation. Just like Jesus used Scripture to fight off Satan in Matthew 4, we are to wield God’s Word to resist the enemy.

Lastly, Brother Larry reminds us that we cannot live the Christian life without the Word of God. It’s not enough to simply own a Bible or read it without purpose. We need to live by it. Psalm 119 speaks at length about the Word of God and its role in our lives, showing that it leads us to a life of integrity, purity, and freedom. God’s Word is powerful and vital to our spiritual growth and victory over sin.

In summary, we are encouraged to stand firm in our faith, draw near to God with sincerity, and wield the Word of God as our sword against temptation.



