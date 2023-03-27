BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0263 - Amanda Grace Byars Blackburn - Taylor is sentenced
The Fire Rises
The group broke in while Amanda’s husband was at the gym. Taylor raped Amanda at gunpoint, while Watson stole items from the home. She was then shot in the chest and head attempting to protect her 1-year-old-son. She was 12 weeks pregnant with their daughter Evie when she was murdered.


“Taylor stated that she charged at him and he shot her somewhere in the upper body so he would not be scratched,” the document states. “Taylor then told them that he leaned over her body and shot her in the back of the head. He leaned further, looked at her face, and watched her bleed.”

