How To Avoid Getting Your Eye Pecked Out.

Proverbs 30:17 (NIV).

17) “The eye that mocks a father,

that scorns an aged mother,

will be pecked out by the ravens of the valley,

will be eaten by the vultures.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Two good reasons to follow the 5th commandment:

Keep your eyes from being pecked out and eaten by vultures.

Plus, insure a long life in the land that Jesus provides you.

