Occupation Forces Continue to Storm the Tulkarm and Nur Shams Camps

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Report Description: The occupation forces are sending continuous reinforcements to Tulkarm camp and Nour Shams camp for the second day in a row, with the pace of events escalating in the two camps.
Interview: Zaki No'man, a member of the Council
Reporting: Tasneem sleet
Filmed: 27/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video