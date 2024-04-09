Written and published by Lucia on April 9/2024





Written transcript, AT THE BRINK - My Hiding Place - 444 Prophecy News

https://444prophecynews.com/at-the-brink-my-hiding-place/





SCRIPTURE REFERENCES:





Jonah 1:4 But the Lord sent out a great wind into the sea, and there was a mighty tempest in the sea, so that the ship was like to be broken.





Ecc.9:12 For man also knoweth not his time: as the fishes that are taken in an evil net, and as the birds that are caught in the snare; so are the sons of men snared in an evil time, when it falleth suddenly upon them.





Jer.25:32-33 Thus saith the Lord of hosts, Behold, evil shall go forth from nation to nation, and a great whirlwind shall be raised up from the coasts of the earth. 33 And the slain of the Lord shall be at that day from one end of the earth even unto the other end of the earth: they shall not be lamented, neither gathered, nor buried; they shall be dung upon the ground.





LINKS TO BACK-UP CHANNELS:

https://rumble.com/c/c-2032947

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7DTnAKIMcUvml8rfeX61cg

------------------------------------

If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.



