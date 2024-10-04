Countdown Vampires (1999, Playstation)

Countdown Vampires is a survival-horror game and action-adventure developed by K2 LLC and published by Bandai. It was only released in North America and Japan.

Keith J. Snyder is a policeman hired to provide security for a new horror-themed casino called the Desert Moon. During the opening party, a fire breaks out, but the activated sprinklers release no water, but a strange black liquid which turns humans into vampires. The exits are blocked, leaving Keith trapped in the casino. Now he must find a way to get out.

Countdown Vampires is Resident Evil-like game with fixed camera angles, tank controls and 3D characters in front of 2D backgrounds. Keith starts out with an anesthetic dart gun which does not kill its targets. Stunned vampires can be turned back to humans again by pouring white water on them, a liquid which occurs in the game. On the other hand, lethal weapons like 9mm pistols will kill the vampires. Keith has money with and can play at the casino machines to earn money. The money can be used at dispensers to buy health items in addition to the ones you find in the game.