The Desperate, Failing PNAC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Project For The New American Century
* The power hungry cabal, comprised of close-knit families that practice multi-generational child abuse and mass mind control, began overthrowing sovereign nations.
* Murdering innocent civilians became the new norm for U.S. foreign policy.
* But their plan for global domination was failing; and starting in 2020 with the COVID scam, they began targeting U.S. citizens.
* They have become desperate and they are going for broke — slaughtering innocent Palestinians to spark a war with Iran, and sacrificing the people of Ukraine to hopelessly take on Russia.
* These inbred families are getting old and fighting for their lives.
* There is too much at stake for them to ever give up, which makes them more dangerous than ever.
* But they are few and we are many — and they must be stopped.
Reese Reports | 7 February 2024