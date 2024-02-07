The Desperate, Failing PNAC

Project For The New American Century

* The power hungry cabal, comprised of close-knit families that practice multi-generational child abuse and mass mind control, began overthrowing sovereign nations.

* Murdering innocent civilians became the new norm for U.S. foreign policy.

* But their plan for global domination was failing; and starting in 2020 with the COVID scam, they began targeting U.S. citizens.

* They have become desperate and they are going for broke — slaughtering innocent Palestinians to spark a war with Iran, and sacrificing the people of Ukraine to hopelessly take on Russia.

* These inbred families are getting old and fighting for their lives.

* There is too much at stake for them to ever give up, which makes them more dangerous than ever.

* But they are few and we are many — and they must be stopped.





Reese Reports | 7 February 2024

https://banned.video/watch?id=65c34eee0d63da299e83e691