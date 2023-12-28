Best Clips of Pastor Steve Anderson Teaching about the Jews

Jesus said that if the world hates you know that it first hated him. Jesus promised that the world would hate us and "woe unto you if all men speak well of you". Luke 6:26





I've made a compilation of the best of Steve's preaching and comments about none other than the Jews. The ones the world forbids us to talk about who we can't hold to any standards, because they are above the law.





See his epic documentary "Marching to Zion" here: https://rumble.com/v43jqz0-marching-to-zion.html





See my Blog post for more: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/mystery-babylon-expo/blank