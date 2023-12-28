Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

Best Clips of Pastor Steve Anderson Teaching about the Jews
channel image
Freed From Evil
77 Subscribers
99 views
Published 2 months ago

Jesus said that if the world hates you know that it first hated him. Jesus promised that the world would hate us and "woe unto you if all men speak well of you". Luke 6:26


I've made a compilation of the best of Steve's preaching and comments about none other than the Jews. The ones the world forbids us to talk about who we can't hold to any standards, because they are above the law.


See his epic documentary "Marching to Zion" here: https://rumble.com/v43jqz0-marching-to-zion.html


See my Blog post for more: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/mystery-babylon-expo/blank

Keywords
prophecyisraeljewspalestinenwozionismjudaismgazadispensationalismworld war threetexe marrsmarching to zion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket