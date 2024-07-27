Does God Really Care?

Does God care for me as an individual? This was a question that has been going through Pastor John's head for the last six months as he and Aina have gone through a terrible time of testing.

Having walked with the Lord for more than 45 years, he shares how doubt still came into his mind over the pain and suffering they were experiencing and this led him to contemplate how much God is involved in day-to-day life on earth. After repeatedly calling out to God in desperate prayer, the Holy Spirit showed him how God is not an abstract God who put together a creation and walked off the stage, but invested Himself in it because He knew that He had to be part of it in order to produce beings that would come to Him of their own free will.

God is deeply involved in His creation to the point that He punished Himself in order to justify the men and women who would receive His free gift of salvation. Jesus was sent to convey God's compassion that none should perish but that all should come to repentance.

So if you're experiencing a time of testing, remember that God is nudging you to dig deeper into His marvelous grace. This message will help you understand how much God loves you and what it cost Him to get you saved.

RLJ-1345

JUNE 3, 2012

