That is a crime; that is domestic terrorism regarding the COVID vaccine, says David Martin, PhD

David Martin, PhD with Maria Zee on "Vigilant News Network" on 16 June 2024. "In April of 2020, both Pfizer... and Moderna in their S.E.C. filings, unambiguously stated that mRNA is… an experimental gene therapy." "Which means that, at the time that they were promoting what they were calling a vaccination, rather than promoting a vaccination, they were, in fact, promoting an experimental gene therapy." "They mislabeled it intentionally so that the public would be bamboozled into accepting it." "That's a crime." "That is actually domestic terrorism, that was used to force people to take something that they would not otherwise take." "In 2005 at the DARPA/MITRE conference where Ralph Baric made the statement that synthetic coronavirus fragments were, and I'm quoting right off of his CV, biowarfare-enabling technology." "This [COVID vaccine] does not stimulate immunity." "The injection that was put into people's arms around the world, whether it came from Moderna or it came from Pfizer, instructs the human body to manufacture a scheduled toxin."





The full 4:29 minute video titled "The Injection Put into People’s Arms Instructs the Human Body to Manufacture a SCHEDULED TOXIN" posted on "Vigilant News Network" account is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v5205ii-the-injection-put-into-peoples-arms-instructs-the-human-body-to-manufacture.html

