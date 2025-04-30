BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Florida Lawmakers To Arrest Bill Gates For 'Chemtrails Crimes' Spanning Decades
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
339 followers
Follow
9
Download MP3
Share
Report
739 views • 4 months ago

Florida lawmakers have sent a clear message to Bill Gates - his time is running out. As the state government passes a new law making chemtrails crimes a felony punishable by years behind bars, the walls are closing in on the globalist kingpin.

Lawmakers are now taking a stand, vowing to clean up the skies and urging federal investigators and international prosecutors to bring a case of crimes against humanity against Gates.

Among them, elected representatives in the Senate including Sen. Iliana Garcia are revealing shocking discoveries that Gates' crimes are designed for depopulation. They warn that there is overwhelming evidence suggesting Gates isn't finished yet - he has plans to inflict even more harm in the near future. It's time for the world to unite and bring him to justice!



Tags: Chemtrails, Florida, Bill Gates, Gates, geoengineering, spraying, block sun, crimes against humanity, Florida lawmakers, state government, lawmakers, federal investigators, international prosecutors, prosecutors, Senate, elected representatives, elected, representatives, Iliana Garcia, Senator Iliana Garcia, depopulation, democide, justice

Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringfloridasenatejusticedepopulationcrimes against humanityrepresentativessprayingbill gateslawmakersstate governmentelected representativesgatesdemocideelectedfederal investigatorsprosecutorsblock suninternational prosecutorsflorida lawmakersiliana garciasenator iliana garcia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy