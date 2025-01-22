Overview of AI Developments

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Last week, OpenAI shocked the tech world by announcing a breakthrough in soft AGI (Artificial General Intelligence)—the holy grail of AI development. AGI isn’t just smarter than humans; it can invent, innovate, and even build better AI systems, creating a recursive feedback loop of intelligence. This is the fourth industrial revolution in action!
In a groundbreaking test, OpenAI’s model scored 20% on the ARC-AGI benchmark—a test designed to measure novel problem-solving—surpassing human PhDs for the first time. This isn’t just progress; it’s a paradigm shift.
