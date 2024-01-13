The Lies Just Keep On Coming

Music by Send Rain

1. Evolution; Regardless of the facts, regardless of the science, people cling to the lies simply because they don't want to deal with or answer to God.

2. UFO's; More people believe in UFO's than don't however they want nothing to do with the truth that ll UFO's are demonic in origin. They want to believe we were put here, that earth was seeded by another more evolved race, anything but God,

3. The Government has our best interest at heart; they care about you and what happens to this country.

We are bankrupt and they keep printing money?

They keep sending our men to die on foreign soil because the Industrial Military

Complex makes millions off of war. Biden's Ukraine?

4. The WOKE Agenda; Men can become Women and Women can become Men,

emotions are my truth real truth no longer matters.

