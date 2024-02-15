'Roundup' causes cancer, hyperthermia/themotherapy for cancer, & 100% black-out sleep curtains

Video going over increasing the awareness of the fact that glyphosate causes cancer hyperthermia/thermotherapy to support one's immune system as mentioned in the book, "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" (learn more by clicking-on:

Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer), and how to have GREAT sleep with 100% pitch-black sleep curtains by:

tinyurl.com/BestBlackoutCurtains

To get a FREE copy of my “How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep,

Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED!!!” e-Guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/HelpMeSleepNow

For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup . For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup. To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & WhatIsRoundup.com, respectively.

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727

