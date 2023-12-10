© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why are all these Televangelists, Flashy pastors, Megachurches, Mega Rich Pastors, and Fake preachers doing the same thing, getting rich on people who don't know better? Why does god need billions of dollars and an army of pastors hounding people for money? And why do these pastors need private airplanes, yachts, mansions, and megachurches? This...is a scam artist of megachurches and The Most Dangerous Televangelists In The World
Mirrored - Jaffe Vibrant