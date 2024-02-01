Covid 19: The Transparent Fraud - Interview with Dr. Peter A. McCullough

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We discuss with Dr. McCullough the fraud and blatant coverups that happened during the Covid19 pandemic. Will justice be served? Will the responsible people be held accountable? And how much of what happened will the public consider as water under the bridge? It is up to you to decide. Watch more of our coverage on the Covid19 coverup in this playlist: https://www.kla.tv/Coronavirus-en www.kla.tv/28055