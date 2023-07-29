DTR Ep 410: Moon Hoax: Moon & Back

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the final part of a two-part series in Season 5 to analyze the absurd fake "Science" that continues to be pushed on society. America never went to the Moon. SpaceX is now focused on Mars exclusively to avoid admitting that the Apollo projects were indeed filmed on a sound stage. In this episode, we cover the missions from the Earth to the Moon and back to the Earth. Enjoy.