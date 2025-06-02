BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
LYRA Stock Jumps After Breakthrough Sinus Implant Trial Results | ENLIGHTEN-2 Update
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
6 views • 3 months ago

LYRA Stock Jumps After Breakthrough Sinus Implant Trial Results | ENLIGHTEN-2 Update

http://newsplusglobe.com/

ItLyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) just announced major success from its Phase 3 ENLIGHTEN-2 clinical trial for LYR-210, a long-acting sinus implant treating chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). The treatment significantly improved all three key CRS symptoms over 24 weeks, with statistical strength and solid safety results.


In this video, we break down what the data means, how the market reacted, and what could be next for LYRA investors—including the potential road to FDA approval.


📈 Trial Highlights:

– Improved nasal obstruction, discharge & facial pain (p=0.0078)

– Strong SNOT-22 score gains (p=0.0101)

– Results visible by Week 4 and sustained to Week 24

– Positive safety profile similar to placebo


Is LYRA stock a biotech sleeper hit? Watch now and subscribe for more clinical trial stock coverage!


#LyraTherapeutics #LYRAstock #BiotechNews #ENLIGHTEN2 #FDAapproval #ChronicRhinosinusitis #MedicalStocks #StockMarketNews #fyp #newsplusglobe

Keywords
stock marketnews plus globelyra stockenlighten-2medical stocks
