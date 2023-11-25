BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Banksy Video Art Resurfaces Amidst Gaza Children’s Crises Where Over 6000 Children Have Been Killed So Far
Vigilent Citizen
44 views • 11/25/2023

MIRRORED from Middle East Eye

23 Nov 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ILOTuSpmiks&ab_channel=AlJazeeraEnglish 

A 2014 video art piece by Banksy, created for the WithSyria campaign, is gaining renewed attention on social media in light of the current situation in Gaza.

The work, now resonating with the plight of Gaza’s children, is coupled with the words of Palestinian author Ghassan Kanafani: “I wish children didn’t die. I wish they would be temporarily elevated to the skies until the war ends. Then they would return home safe, and when their parents would ask them, where were you? They would say, we were playing in the clouds.”

The official death toll in Gaza since the onset of the war on 7 October includes over 6,000 children, contributing to a total of more than 14,000 deaths.

Song by Palestinian - Chilean Artist Elyanna - Olive branch

Lyrics :
“I’m far away, but I’m praying for you. And I’m sending peace on an olive branch. I’m far away, but I’m praying for you. And I’m sending peace on an olive branch. In the land of peace, peace is dead. And the world is sleeping on a hurt child.”



