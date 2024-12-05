BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Blindspot 137 - Trump threatens MAGA tariff war on BRICS, Syria as staging ground for war on Iran - as Africa kicks the West out
Blindspot
Blindspot
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 6 months ago

Blindspot 137 - Trump threatens MAGA tariff war on BRICS 

In numerous Blindspots we have covered the drive towards de-dollarisation, especially since western nations unleashed economic war on Russia, following on the onset of the SMO in Ukraine. Now, with Donald Trump 2.0 presidency incoming we hear lots of threats of tariffs, the latest of which warns the BRICS that if they try to replace the ‘mighty’ US$, he will unleash economic war on 50% of the world population. 

The stories covered in this edition of Blindspot all point to patterns of macro geopolitical change manifesting in anything from the global financial system, all the way through to the continued moves by African countries to evict France - the latest case being Chad, with Senegal making similar sounds8i! 

  • MAGA Tariff war on BRICS to save the US$
  • Chad terminates military cooperation agreement with France 
  • Syria - Aleppo under attack (again) & Who is behind it? Murad Sadygzade RT
    • ‘Terrorist’ attack on Iranian consulate in Aleppo, Syria 
  • NATO General - War with Russia worse than Cold War 2.0 (seems like someone has been watching Blindspot) 
  • NATO’s ‘peacekeeping’ ploy in Ukraine: Boris Johnson confirms Russian Foreign Intelligence service report/warning
  • Georgia unrest - another Maidan in the making?
  • Zep Tepi Files 2

  • LinksMilitary Summary. Cold War 2 - The west has initiated open confrontation with the Russian Federation. 1 December, 2024. https://odysee.com/@Military.Summary:c/01.12.2024-(Main):bArab News. 2024. Former defence minister accuses Israel of ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Gaza. 30 November. https://www.arabnews.com/node/2581343/middle-eastAlJazeera. 2024. Romania’s governing party set to win election despite far-right resurgence. 2 December, 2024. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/12/2/romanias-governing-party-set-to-win-at-the-polls-despite-far-right-resurgenceRT. 2024. Pro-EU protests in Georgia escalate: as it happened. 30 November, 2024. https://www.rt.com/russia/608470-georgia-pro-eu-protests-continue/Radio France Internationale. 2024. West Africa: Chad cuts military ties with France as alliances shift across the Sahel. 29 November, 2024. https://allafrica.com/stories/202411290360.htmlMurad Sadygzade. 2024. Who is behind the new Syria war flare-up? RT, 29 November, 2024. https://www.rt.com/news/608429-syria-aleppo-new-war/Hard al-Aswad. 2024. Syrian rebels make dramatic Aleppo comeback as they push into the city. Middle East Eye, 29 November, 2024. https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/syrian-rebels-make-dramatic-aleppo-comeback-they-push-cit
Keywords
trump tariffsukraine losingsyria conflictrussia smo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy