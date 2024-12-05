Blindspot 137 - Trump threatens MAGA tariff war on BRICS, Syria as staging ground for war on Iran - as Africa kicks the West out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blindspot 137 - Trump threatens MAGA tariff war on BRICS
In numerous Blindspots we have covered the drive towards de-dollarisation, especially since western nations unleashed economic war on Russia, following on the onset of the SMO in Ukraine. Now, with Donald Trump 2.0 presidency incoming we hear lots of threats of tariffs, the latest of which warns the BRICS that if they try to replace the ‘mighty’ US$, he will unleash economic war on 50% of the world population.
The stories covered in this edition of Blindspot all point to patterns of macro geopolitical change manifesting in anything from the global financial system, all the way through to the continued moves by African countries to evict France - the latest case being Chad, with Senegal making similar sounds8i!
- MAGA Tariff war on BRICS to save the US$
- Chad terminates military cooperation agreement with France
- Syria - Aleppo under attack (again) & Who is behind it? Murad Sadygzade RT
- ‘Terrorist’ attack on Iranian consulate in Aleppo, Syria
- NATO General - War with Russia worse than Cold War 2.0 (seems like someone has been watching Blindspot)
- NATO’s ‘peacekeeping’ ploy in Ukraine: Boris Johnson confirms Russian Foreign Intelligence service report/warning
- Georgia unrest - another Maidan in the making?
- Zep Tepi Files 2
