YOU THINK WHAT'S HAPPENING IN UKRAINE TODAY IS SOMETHING NEW?? PLEASE WATCH & LEARN: Adolf Hitler, The Greatest Story Never Told by Dennis Wise (Parts 9 - 12) -- God bless everyone who tried to warn

I have cut the, over 6 hours of documentary, into 6 parts. Five cuts containing 4 parts each, and the 6th cut containing the last 5 parts of the documentary. This is the first cut with the first 4 parts.



Adolf Hitler, born in Braunau, one man who will change the history of the world forever. This documentary follows his childhood to the death of his mother and his broken ambition to become an artist, then further to his entry into politics. His service in the army, accolades, his writing of Mein Kampf, politics and most importantly Germany's revival after Hitler freed Germany from Rothschild usury and debt enslavement are well explained, followed by the 'Zionist' Rothschild WW2 against Germany. The documentary also covers the effect on Germany's after the WW2 defeat up until the fall of the Berlin Wall, Eisenhower's barbaric and inhuman US death camps, and many other aspects, that have been scrubbed from our history books, by the Rothschilds and cronies globalist New World Order crime syndicate.

PROPAGANDA AND CENSORSHIP

Since the mid-20th century, the world has only ever heard one side of an incredible story, while the many crimes of the 'victors' have been, and still are today, suppressed.

This is the story of a boy from an ordinary family whose ambition it was to become an artist, but who instead became a drifter, to then later end up as the leader of Germany that liberated his country from the debt enslavement of the counterfeiting, debts out of nothing creating Rothschild (globalist) banking mafia and crime syndicate.

His destiny however was not to drift into the awaiting oblivion, but to rise to the greatest heights of power, eventually to become one of the most influential men who ever lived.

Now for the first time, here is a documented account of a story many believe to be…

The Greatest Story NEVER Told!

Learn the untold story about the most reviled man in history. Adolf Hitler, The Greatest Story Never Told is a 6-hour Documentary by TruthWillOut Films.

This ground-breaking documentary takes us through, and chronicles the rise of Germany from defeat in World War I, Stalin's Gulags, Pearl Harbor, to communist attempts to take over Germany; hyperinflation during the Weimar Republic, widespread unemployment and misery, and Adolf Hitler’s rise to power, leading to WW2, and so much more.

It also reveals a personal side of Adolf Hitler: who he was, his family background, his artwork and struggles in Vienna and what motivated him to come to power.

There’s so much hidden history to recount; FDR Pearl Harbor conspiracy, Soviet brutality, betrayal and treachery on all sides. Do we really know the true cost of war? Do we really possess all the facts?

Watch this series and uncover the real root causes of World War II. Do your own research and decide what you choose to believe. Think differently.

🎥 Watch: Adolf Hitler, The Greatest Story Never Told by Dennis Wise (Parts 1 - 4)

https://www.brighteon.com/c3162658-3087-4779-b12b-90dbe5d63301

🎥 Watch: Adolf Hitler, The Greatest Story Never Told by Dennis Wise (Parts 5 - 8)

https://www.brighteon.com/1105cfc6-389f-4484-a20d-33751f928a7d

🎥 Watch: YOU THINK WHAT'S HAPPENING IN UKRAINE TODAY IS SOMETHING NEW?? PLEASE WATCH & LEARN: Adolf Hitler, The Greatest Story Never Told by Dennis Wise (Parts 9 - 12)

https://www.brighteon.com/7fbfe4cd-262e-4675-be65-1e577383e5bb

🎥 Watch: Adolf Hitler, The Greatest Story Never Told by Dennis Wise (Parts 13 - 16)

https://www.brighteon.com/eaccf77c-1dfd-4e37-acce-4df914947faa

🎥 Watch:

Adolf Hitler, The Greatest Story Never Told by Dennis Wise (Parts 17 - 20) -- God bless everyone who tried to warn

https://www.brighteon.com/1659eadb-4ca0-48fd-a6c2-52e31cabc1ca





🎥 Watch: Adolf Hitler The Greatest Story Never Told by Dennis Wise (Parts 21 - 25) -- God bless everyone who tried to warn

https://www.brighteon.com/d2359c2c-9bb9-4770-b183-b286c53f69bf