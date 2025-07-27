AI Skynet Surveillance By 2032?

Ray Kurzweil promised AI Singularity by 2045.

Bill Gates promised AI Singularity by 2035.

Eric Schmidt promised AI Singularity by 2031.

Elon Musk just promised AI Singularity by 2027.

Who do you believe?

During a livestream, #ElonMusk introduced Grok 4, predicting the AI could start developing new technologies by late 2025 and potentially make breakthroughs in physics by 2026. Many robots by 2027. [These are the Days of Noah, where alien technologies are taught to humans.]

"Normal times will disappear, and there will appear the addict, the prostitute, the homosexual, the thief, and the street gang killer.

The Bible predicts a day of total terrorism and violence. Immorality of unbelievable dimensions will surround Christians and vex their souls almost to death. Satan will attempt to discredit and destroy the work of the Holy Spirit. Whole nations will follow philosophies of godless rebellion and false religious cults." David Wilkerson