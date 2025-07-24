The Book of Enoch – Chapter 91-93 - The Prophecy of Weeks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chapter 91-93 – Given sometime before 3000BC, Enoch's Prophecy of Weeks prophesies the entire future of mankind, dividing 7000 years into 10 "weeks" of approximately 700 years each.
He foretells of notable events in each "week" with such amazing accuracy and precision, all pointing to the Sovereignty of God, who knows beginning from end.