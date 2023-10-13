P.3 Pruning and dividing my lemongrass: Resurrection in short time MVI_4245

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My lemongrass grew so well over summer, giving me delicious fresh-brewed teas, that I resolved to divide the pot and plant a second one. However, I began to fear that a late autumn feeding of weak seamungus pellets had killed the pot of plants. There is a good news story to share, however…