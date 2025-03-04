Let's Leave Europe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mar 04, 2025
Some people in Europe are mad about Donald Trump's treatment of Volodymir Zelenski in the White House last on Friday February 28th. But at last, the little dictator got his comeuppance. Billions of American dollars have been spent to kill a million Ukrainians. Time for the war to end. But some in Europe don't like Trump's attitude. Fine, let's leave the party. Have a good life Europe.