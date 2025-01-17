God Gave Them Up, if there's idolatry two things are present witchcraft and sexual immorality always follow idolatry Romans 1:21-25 - Morning Manna - Jan 16, 2025

Donald Trump contradicted Jesus Christ, they would go with Donald Trump. Am I telling the truth?

God's glory for his incorruptible glory and exchanging it for corruptible idols Paul says it deserves God's wrath in other words you you've asked for it you're going to get it and you know you, God just says that's it idolatry he's a jealous God when you start worshiping a false God you've crossed the line and and you're going to get smacked the other one is to allow people to uh attribute to you God-like Attributes right, and start treating you like a God? What happened to Herod, the people were worshiping him as a God and his his stomach filling up with magnets, oh what a way to go!



Now we're talking thousands of people were there-this wasn't like a little meeting at the Holiday Inn. There were thousands of of leaders from around the world at this event, and they had a procession just like you would have a procession in a church. They had a procession, and they carried out the Ark of the Covenant, and in it was a new Ten Commandments. Look it up-it happened the year 2000; look up Maurice Strong, Earth Charter, Ten Commandments. You'll find stories. See that's manned worshiping the natural order, right? They were setting up a religion to worship the Earth, and call the Earth Gaia. They wanted us to believe that the Earth has a spirit-yes, and they worship that spirit. It's idolatry; it sure is! But it's because they reject God's sovereignty, and they elevate themselves above God

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39e7wPVMlho In this Deep Transformation Network monthly meeting, Jeremy Lent discusses the Earth Charter with Mary Evelyn Tucker and Mirian Vilela, ED of Earth Charter International. We learn how the Earth Charter was originally conceived and how, over a 10-year period, it became the world's most inclusive civil society document. Mary Evelyn mentions how Mikhail Gorbachev declared "We need a Ten Commandments for the future"—and how Indigenous representatives were weeping at its inauguration, as they heard their worldview of a living Mother Earth adopted and integrated in the wording.They elevate his creation above the Creator. They worship the creation, and not the Creator. But God is eternal; he's unchanging; he's perfect-he is free from decay and corruption. But things on Earth are corruptible. Decay they change they die, we come from the dust, we go back to the dust. Why did he make us that way? Well, hmm... He knew, he knew we were going to become a rebellious people. He said, 'I'll just once you guys rebel, I'll just have you go back to the dust from where I met got you.' You'll just turn into dust. So idolatry distorts humanity's understanding of both God and themselves, and it leads to immoral practices and it it decays society. Any society that has idolatry will decay.Yes, and two things that are always present in a society that has idolatry-it could be home, it could be a family, it could be anybody, a group, an organization, if there's idolatry two things are present witchcraft and sexual immorality always follow idolatry yes yes it because once you start worshiping a false God you've opened yourself up to every evil thought and practice right why is that because rejecting God leads to spiritual blindness and then people become incapable of recognizing truth right and when they worship false gods it simply takes them deeper into rebellion and moral corruption and decay yes it's a never ending descent to the bottom you're never going up you're always going down once you get into idolatry and Paul says that the act of exchanging God's glory for his incorruptible glory and exchanging it for corruptible idols Paul says it deserves God's wrath in other words you you've asked for it you're going to get it and you know



So um, the Greeks and the Romans, uh, they worshipped humans, yes. Egyptians, the Egyptians worshipped animals and primitive societies worshiped creeping things, snakes, and so forth. So the list includes birds, animals, creeping things, as Doc said, echoes the creation account in Genesis except it's in reverse. What did God say? What was the instruction God gave Adam in the garden? Subdue creation, take dominion... The descendants of Adam turned around and said we're going to worship the creation yes it was never meant to be worshiped it was meant to be subdued to take dominion over the creation um other types of idolatry we all know wealth posit possession status you know educational status financial status political status all these things can become idols yeah i think it's interesting that still one of the number one television programs today is American idol !!











































