Brother Changdao: Lao Banzhang has arrived in Japan and formed a special team to follow up on brother Caogen’s case
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
4 views • 04/24/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2f7wyc7a2b

4/22/2023 【Miles Insight】Brother Changdao: Lao Banzhang has arrived in Japan and formed a special team to follow up on brother Caogen’s case. Brother Caogen had no idea about the delivery of the package, and it was a set-up. He will be released by the end of April if the Japanese police find brother Caogen is not guilty at the Phase 1 of the investigation. We will keep you posted on new updates about brother Caogen.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #takedowntheCCP #Japan #CCPsetup #package


4/22/2023 【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥：老班长已抵达日本并组成了专门的团队以跟踪草根小哥情况进展，律师也到位了。草根小哥对包裹毫不知情，这是一场对他的陷害；如果日本警方在第一阶段调查中证明草根小哥无罪，他在四月底就能出来；草根小哥如果有新情况，我们会再跟大家汇报的。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #日本 #中共陷害 #包裹



