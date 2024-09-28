The 'Black Flag' of mourning has been raised at Imam Reza Shrine, in Mashhad, Iran, after the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

"Martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will strengthen the tree of resistance." - Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran.

The President of Iran stated that the order to kill Nasrallah was given by the U.S.

Washington will not be able to absolve itself of responsibility for the assassination of the Hezbollah leader.

‼️Israeli chief of staff approves" operational plans " for the northern front with Lebanon

Erdogan, in light of the death of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah, called Lebanon and its people "Israel's new target of genocide," whose actions are becoming "increasingly reckless."





"The Israeli government... is spoiled by powers that supply its mass killings with weapons and ammunition. It defies all of humanity, humanitarian values, and international law. Israel's attempts to extend its insane policies in Gaza and Ramallah to Lebanon and other countries in the region must be stopped."

The Turkish leader called on all institutions responsible for ensuring peace and stability, especially the UN Security Council, as well as all human rights organizations, to take urgent measures.

Russia strongly condemns the political assassination of the Hezbollah leader carried out by Israel, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

The ministry emphasized that Russia strongly urges Israel to immediately cease hostilities. Israel bears full responsibility for the subsequent escalation.