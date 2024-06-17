Peril, Plagues & Persecution... But God's Promises!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daniel 7 and Revelation 7 share or difficult tribulation and persecution for the saints of God, those whose sins are washed clean in the Blood of the Lamb - Jesus Christ. Hear the Peril and persecution facing the believer and unbelievers in the last days, and why it is so important to accept Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord today! Your eternal life depends on it!