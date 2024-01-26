Art Therapy - Welcome to My Studio

Today is a surprise, I want to invite you into my art studio, and my adventure into watercolor as I learned to paint when the lockdowns started in 2020. I’d dabbled in art in high school and when the world went crazy I went back to what I loved doing most...creating art.
