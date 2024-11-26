© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccine pushing wolf in sheeps clothing "pastor TD Jakes" suffered a STROKE from the pulpit on Sunday, after convincing thousands of Christians to take the death VAXX...
TD Jakes even opened up his church, "the Potter's House (the potters field) to be a shot clinic, DESPITE the known side effects.... beware of fake Christians...
Source @STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS
