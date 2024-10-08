Explosive Allegations: Harris Caught In Another Lie As gas is released in the end!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 12 This episode explores the lies of Kamala Harris as well as the aspect of corrupt leadership that will do anything for power. We also look at the aspect of releasing gas.
00:00 Introduction
01:14 BIDEN WEARS TRUMP MERCH
06:34 KAMALA INSTALLED
08:07 HARRIS LIES ABOUT GUNS
11:52 HARRIS FLIP FLOPS
15:38 ABC MODERATOR IS A LIFELONG FRIEND OF HARRIS
16:31 WIRELESS RECEIVERS???
17:53 CRAZY WOKE
18:56 NATURAL GAS