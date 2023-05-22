5/22/2023 -- Military Systems showing on Weather Satellite! Major unrest across the board = GO TIME - WARNING: some language..

This video is rated PG13 for slight language.





Please send this video to the Department of Defense (DoD). The NOAA weather satellite (goes 16 and 17) are both showing military locations of facilities, troops, and even ships / subs in the ocean! Not good.

I tried telling everyone in 2020, and got a response from the Department of Defense directly to my video at the time... but... no one seems to have done anything about it, removed it, or fixed it. Here is the Department of Defense's response to my video from 2020 : https://www.dutchsinse.com/9-16-2020-...

This beam (when it shows up) is giving away locations of assets such as ships (or possibly subs) as well as on the ground locations in the woods etc.. of troops. Several of the locations have a NEXRAD RADAR nearby (but radar isn't working in infrared-- shortwave / longwave IR). It could be a cross of beams coming from the military location coupled with the nearby NEXRAD RADAR which is revealing the beam going to / coming from the military locations next to the powerful RADAR. I don't know.

I've now seen this beam going into Tyndall Airforce base, Fort Leonard Wood, several National Guard training locations across several states (lower 48). And several times in the ocean at different locations (which I can only assume are ships or subs.. possibly aircraft too).

Here is where I caught the DEW's in California and Tyndall, and where the department of defense previously responded to me: https://www.dutchsinse.com/

As for the seismic events, this update goes semi-off the rails, skipping over several locations, and getting sidetracked on several issues.

There is a lot going on across the board, from fires and weather modification to seismic plate shifting, and strange military issues.

This is go time, no doubt about it. Don't be scared, be prepared.

But in this case, be prepared for what? You'd need like 20 different plans meshed into one to deal with all this right now.





