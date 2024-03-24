The Eucharist - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep. 132 with Fr. Donald Calloway, MIC

Fr. Chris Alar & Fr. Donald Calloway, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Mar 21, 2024





The Eucharist is the Source and Summit of our Catholic faith. Jesus said, “Truly, truly, I say to you, unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink His blood, you have no life in you” (Jn 6:53). Father Donald Calloway, MIC, reminds us that the Real Presence of Jesus in Holy Communion – the Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Our Lord – is transformative, and so we must receive Him worthily, free from mortal sin. Then hear firsthand from individuals on the power of Eucharist in their lives, for it is in the Lord that we find our strength.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Ep. 127: Ash Wednesday & St. Valentine





