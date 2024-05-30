E. 971 - Micah 1-4, Psalm 129-130 "Wake Up In The Word"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wake Up In The Word is an online, non-denominational Christian Bible study. We go through the Bible each year, cover to cover, weekday live. Our goal is to create an environment of love where individuals feel comfortable studying God’s word together and deepen their relationship with Jesus Christ. Tune in Monday-Friday every morning @6:30 AM CENTRAL or watch the replay. Begin to feel God’s presence in your life daily.